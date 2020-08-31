New Arrival! This 2008 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.
This SUV has 187,467 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.4L V6 12V MPFI OHV engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2
Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer. Mountain Mitsubishi is focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience. If you're in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle you'll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Mountain Mitsubishi Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (Mitsubishi EVO), Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi RVR and Mitsubishi Mirage.We welcome you to visit Mountain Mitsubishi today to test drive a new or used Mitsubishi and see what makes Mitsubishi vehicles the best back cars in the world.*total cost of borrowing reflected in all payments Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Hamilton. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Stability Control
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Simulated wood shift knob trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,039 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 1,943 L
Fuel Capacity: 78 L
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,021 mm
Curb weight: 1,697 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg
Overall Length: 4,796 mm
Overall Width: 1,814 mm
Overall height: 1,760 mm
Wheelbase: 2,858 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,019 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,298 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,303 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Selective service internet access
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.