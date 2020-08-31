2008 Chevrolet Equinox

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Full with storage Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Safety Stability Control Onstar Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Radio data system Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Simulated wood shift knob trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,039 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 1,943 L Fuel Capacity: 78 L Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,021 mm Curb weight: 1,697 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg Overall Length: 4,796 mm Overall Width: 1,814 mm Overall height: 1,760 mm Wheelbase: 2,858 mm Rear Head Room: 1,019 mm Front Hip Room: 1,298 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,303 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Selective service internet access

