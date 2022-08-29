$4,995+ tax & licensing
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6
168,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9052231
- Stock #: 320861
- VIN: 2cndl63f386320861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgandy
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 168,100 KM
Vehicle Description
v6 auto AWD air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd leather heated seats power windows power door locks alloy rims key less entry certified
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription
