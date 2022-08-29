Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

168,100 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

905-312-8181

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Equinox

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

  1. 9052231
  2. 9052231
  3. 9052231
  4. 9052231
  5. 9052231
  6. 9052231
  7. 9052231
  8. 9052231
  9. 9052231
  10. 9052231
Contact Seller

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,100KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9052231
  • Stock #: 320861
  • VIN: 2cndl63f386320861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 320861
  • Mileage 168,100 KM

Vehicle Description

v6 auto AWD air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd leather heated seats power windows power door locks alloy rims key less entry certified

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lovely Auto Sales Limited

2008 Chevrolet Equin...
 168,100 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Corolla CE
 196,600 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Patriot No...
 170,650 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Email Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

Call Dealer

905-312-XXXX

(click to show)

905-312-8181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory