Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

192,362 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Location

GG Cars

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

905-975-9705

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

192,362KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5884251
  • Stock #: GG54622042
  • VIN: 2GCEC19C091117208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 192,362 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFED 2008 Silverado 1500 LS, Extended Cab, Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Running Board, 17 x 7.5 6-Lug Chrome-Styled Steel Wheels, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 CD Player, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Grille Surround, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Cruise Control, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, Heated door mirrors, Heated Power-Adjustable Black Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Single-Zone Manual Front Climate Control, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Spare Tire Lock, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel and Much More!

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING!

We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

We're Located at 401 Parkdalve Ave N, Hamilton On, L8H 5Y4. Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705, (905) 531-9705 email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GG Cars

2013 RAM 1500 OUTDOO...
 207,382 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer XLT
 163,477 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fusion SE ...
 115,030 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email GG Cars

GG Cars

GG Cars

GG Cars

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

Call Dealer

905-975-XXXX

(click to show)

905-975-9705

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory