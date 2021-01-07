Menu
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

172,380 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

172,380KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6518346
  VIN: 2D8HN44H58R677883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLLUE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 172,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Condition Family Van, Dual DVD!, Extra set of winter tires! Drives Great!

$5495.00 Plus tax and licnesining fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first.


Give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com


Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Lubrico Warranty also Available from 3 months up to 36 months 


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

