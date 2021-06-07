Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

101,939 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Yaver's Auto

2289 Barton Street East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

905-920-2311

  1. 7325990
  2. 7325990
  3. 7325990
  4. 7325990
  5. 7325990
  6. 7325990
  7. 7325990
  8. 7325990
  9. 7325990
  10. 7325990
  11. 7325990
  12. 7325990
  13. 7325990
  14. 7325990
  15. 7325990
Contact Seller

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

101,939KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7325990
  • Stock #: 1637
  • VIN: 2D8HN44H78R806903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Md Slate/Lt Shale
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1637
  • Mileage 101,939 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 102000km on V6 3.6Liter Engine, Working AC, Power Window, Power Locks, Cruise Control Stow and Go seating and more available for sale Certified $7495+HST and Licensing.Please contact us for test Drive and AvailabilityYaver's Auto 905-920-23112289 Barton Street East,Hamilton, ON - L8E 2W8Open Monday to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 4PM and Saturday 10AM to 3PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.Read the full description on our Website at:http://www.yaversauto.com... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Third Row Seat
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Four wheel disc brakes
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:
Sliding Rear Driver Side Door

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yaver's Auto

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 118,762 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Accord EX
 131,907 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2007 Mercedes-Benz S...
 232,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

2289 Barton Street East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

Call Dealer

905-920-XXXX

(click to show)

905-920-2311

Quick Links
Directions Inventory