2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

$7,495 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 9 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7325990

7325990 Stock #: 1637

1637 VIN: 2D8HN44H78R806903

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Md Slate/Lt Shale

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 1637

Mileage 101,939 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Third Row Seat Cloth Seats Front Bucket Seats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Four wheel disc brakes Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door Air Bag - Front Side Body Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front All Season Front Tires All Season Rear Tires Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at: Sliding Rear Driver Side Door

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.