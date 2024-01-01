$2,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Escape
2008 Ford Escape
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Sold As Is
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,936 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Ford Escape only 229,936 KMS for just $2,995.00.
This vehicle is being Sold " AS IS ". Unfit, non e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained that any guaranteed level of quality. The above vehicle may not be fit for use as a mean of transportation and may require substantial repair at the purchaser’s expense. It is not possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current Condition. This vehicle does not come Certified. No hidden charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Precision Motors
Email Precision Motors
Precision Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-270-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-270-7657