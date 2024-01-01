Menu
<p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;><strong>2008 Ford Escape</strong> only</span><strong style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;> 229,936 KMS f</strong><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>or just </span><strong style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>$2,995.00</strong><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>.</span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;><strong><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 115%;>This vehicle is being Sold AS IS . </span></strong></span><span style=color: windowtext; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 12pt;>Unfit, non e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained that any guaranteed level of quality.  The above vehicle may not be fit for use as a mean of transportation and may require substantial repair at the purchaser’s expense. It is not possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current Condition. </span><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>This vehicle does not come Certified. No hidden charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.</span></span></p>

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
229,936KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FMCU03Z08KC29415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,936 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford Escape only 229,936 KMS for just $2,995.00.

This vehicle is being Sold " AS IS ". Unfit, non e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained that any guaranteed level of quality.  The above vehicle may not be fit for use as a mean of transportation and may require substantial repair at the purchaser’s expense. It is not possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current Condition. This vehicle does not come Certified. No hidden charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-270-7657

