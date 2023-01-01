Menu
2008 Ford Escape

132,600 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Location

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

132,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9480933
  • VIN: 1FMCU93198KA36100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,600 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2008 Ford Escape XLT, 4WD and Sunroof! Runs and Drives Great! Clean Inside and Out! Red Exterior Gray Inteiror Colour. Great for Winter Roads with 4WD!

 

$6995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

 

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

 

Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

Carfax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Warranties Available from 3 months up to 36 months for ANY MAKE ANY MODEL! 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

