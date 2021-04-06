2008 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

6885048 VIN: 1ZVHT82H185202191

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 144,667 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential

