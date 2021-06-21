2008 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 2 2 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7356407

7356407 VIN: 1ZVHT84N885135768

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 124,220 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.