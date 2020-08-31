2008 GMC Acadia

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Seat Audio Controls Seating Third Row Seat HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Four wheel disc brakes Leather Seat A/C REAR Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head A/C Climate Control A/C Multi-Zone Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support Universal Garage Door Opener... View all the options on our Website at:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.