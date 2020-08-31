Menu
2008 GMC Acadia

142,246 KM

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

SLT1

Location

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

142,246KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5826652
  • Stock #: 1327
  • VIN: 1GKEV23708J133332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 142,246 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2008 GMC Acadia SLT, 3.6L 6 Cylinder, All wheel drive, & passenger, DVD, Heated seats, Sunroof, Steering wheel audio control, Power seats, Sunroof and move available for Sale certified $10495+HST and Licensing.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM ( By appointment only)  We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at: http://www.yaversauto.com... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Third Row Seat
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
A/C REAR
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
A/C Climate Control
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Universal Garage Door Opener... View all the options on our Website at:

