2008 Honda Odyssey

103,130 KM

$9,450

+ tax & licensing
$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

2008 Honda Odyssey

2008 Honda Odyssey

5dr Wgn LX

2008 Honda Odyssey

5dr Wgn LX

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

103,130KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10050027
  • VIN: 5FNRL38218B505676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 103,130 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Honda Odyssey, Runs, and Drives Great! Detailed Interior! Ready to Go! 8 Passenger! A/C blows Cold!

$9450.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.
We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

