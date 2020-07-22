Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Hyundai Accent

160,800 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2008 Hyundai Accent

2008 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5480802
  • VIN: KMHCN35C68U102664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Vehicle! Clean Inside and Out! ! Well Maintained! 

 

$3995.00 certified plus tax and licensing fees!

 

160,800 KM!

 

Give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

 

To view the vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first.

 

Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.

Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

 

CarProof is available, and a copy will also be given when sold.

 

Lubrico Warranty Available for any make any model! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

2008 Ford Escape XLT
 121,490 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2008 Pontiac G5 Base
 158,400 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 118,070 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory