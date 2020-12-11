Menu
2008 Hyundai Accent

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2008 Hyundai Accent

2008 Hyundai Accent

GL

2008 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6357809
  • Stock #: 1520
  • VIN: KMHCN45C68U263487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2008 Hyundai Accent GL, Low Low Kilomters, AC, Power Windows, Power locks, Gas saver and more available for Sale Certified $5995+HST and Licensing.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM(Appointments Only) We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down....

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
rear window defogger
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

