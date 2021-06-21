Menu
2008 Hyundai Sonata

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

GLS

GLS

Location

2289 Barton Street East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

141,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7374734
  • Stock #: 1663
  • VIN: 5NPET46C78H334031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival 2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS, 141000km on 4 Cylinder FWD Engine, Automatic, AC , Power Windows, Power Locks, CD and more available for Sale Certified $4495+HST and LicensingPlease contact us for test Drive and AvailabilityYaver's Auto 905-920-23112289 Barton Street East,Hamilton, ON - L8E 2W8Open Monday to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 4PM and Saturday 10AM to 3PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Four wheel disc brakes
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Wheel Covers
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Dual Shift Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Yaver's Auto

2289 Barton Street East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

