2008 Hyundai Sonata

$4,495 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7374734

7374734 Stock #: 1663

1663 VIN: 5NPET46C78H334031

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Security Security alarm system Additional Features Four wheel disc brakes Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at: Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires Dual Shift Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.