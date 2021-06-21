+ taxes & licensing
905-920-2311
2289 Barton Street East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8
905-920-2311
+ taxes & licensing
New arrival 2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS, 141000km on 4 Cylinder FWD Engine, Automatic, AC , Power Windows, Power Locks, CD and more available for Sale Certified $4495+HST and LicensingPlease contact us for test Drive and AvailabilityYaver's Auto 905-920-23112289 Barton Street East,Hamilton, ON - L8E 2W8Open Monday to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 4PM and Saturday 10AM to 3PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.Read the full description on our Website at:http://www.yaversauto.com... Read the full description on our Website at:
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2289 Barton Street East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8