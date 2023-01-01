Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Hyundai Tucson

191,100 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2008 Hyundai Tucson

2008 Hyundai Tucson

4WD 4dr V6 Auto GL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Hyundai Tucson

4WD 4dr V6 Auto GL

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1685601231
  2. 1685601232
  3. 1685601234
  4. 1685601235
  5. 1685601236
  6. 1685601238
  7. 1685601239
  8. 1685601241
  9. 1685601242
  10. 1685601243
  11. 1685601245
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
191,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10014438
  • VIN: KM8JM72DX8U917271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Hyundai Tucson GL, Runs and Drives Great! Detailed Interior! Ready to Go! A/C Blows Cold! Aftermarket stereo! 4WD and 4CYL! $6495.00 Plus tax and licensing fees To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call. For more information give us a call at [hidden information] for more info! or E-mail us at [hidden information] Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence. We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend. CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold. Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

2008 Hyundai Tucson ...
 191,100 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Malib...
 167,700 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Uplan...
 220,790 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory