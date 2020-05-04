2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Luggage Rack

Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Turbocharged

Conventional Spare Tire

