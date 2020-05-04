2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7
289-988-8088
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
DIESEL!!!!! FULLY LOADED!!!! 4X4 !!!!!EXCELLENT CONDITION!!! PRICED TO SELL !!!!
CERTIFIED ( SAFETIED )
Best Motors both locations are open and continue to follow the practices recommended by public health authorities, including frequent hand washing, sanitizing of work places and social distancing of no less than 2 metres between individuals. We are committed and aware of the seriousness of the current situation and the safety and health of our customers, our employees and our community, which are always our top priority..
OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
Some Vehicles Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!
LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!
WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE!!!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!
ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .
Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!
3 MONTH LUBRICO LIMITED SUPERIOR
POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IS INCLUDED
AT NO EXTRA CHARGE !!!
FREE RUST PROOF UNDERCOATING
FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!
Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!
To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7