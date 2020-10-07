Menu
2008 Jeep Patriot

205,827 KM

Details

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

SPORT

Location

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

205,827KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5900517
  • Stock #: GG54622045
  • VIN: 1J8FT28W38D732562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,827 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFED AND ACCIDENT FREE* 2008 Jeep Patriot Manual Transmission, Leather, AM/FM/CD, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holder, Entertainment System, Folding Rear Seats, Window Defroster, Tilt Steering and much more. PERFECT WINTER CAR*

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING!

We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

 

We're Located at 401 Parkdalve Ave N, Hamilton On, L8H 5Y4. Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705, (905) 531-9705 email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

