Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Jeep Patriot

197,576 KM

Details Description Features

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

Contact Seller
2008 Jeep Patriot

2008 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

GG Cars

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

905-975-9705

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

197,576KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6106011
  • Stock #: GG54622051
  • VIN: 1J8FT28W88D616709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,576 KM

Vehicle Description

[Certified & Accident-Free] 2008 Jeep Patriot Sport Model, Powered By A 2.4L 4 Cylinder Fuel Efficient Engine With Automatic Transmission, Power Doors, Power Windows, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, AM/FM/CD, Tilt Wheel, AC, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Rear Wiper and Much More. 90 Day Warranty Included in Price, Two Year Extended Warranty Available.

As Car And Driver Says, The Patriot's Mission - Offering Buyers A Low-Cost Entry To The Jeep Look And Lifestyle - Is Crystal Clear. This 2007 Jeep Patriot Is The Very Similar in Shape to the 2017 Jeep Patriot Model - Its Timeless Style!! Every Day Is An Adventure In The Jeep Patriot. Whether You're Travelling Over Snow-Covered City Streets Or Searching For Off-Road Hideaways, You're Delivered With Strength And Style. You'll Confidently Meet Every Challenge With Value And Efficiency Since The Patriot Is One Of The Most Affordable Suvs In Canada. Those Who Crave An Adventure-Filled Lifestyle, Fueled By Comfort, Confidence, And Economy, Will Thrive In The World Of Jeep Patriot.

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All of our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 531-9705 or (905) 975-9705, email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GG Cars

2008 Ford Explorer S...
 253,362 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 228,215 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT
 213,344 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email GG Cars

GG Cars

GG Cars

GG Cars

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

Call Dealer

905-975-XXXX

(click to show)

905-975-9705

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory