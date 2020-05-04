Menu
2008 Lexus ES 350

2008 Lexus ES 350

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 206,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4959816
  • Stock #: 1223
  • VIN: JTHBJ46G282175950
Exterior Colour
Maroon
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

** New Arrival 2008 Lexus ES350, Maroon on Tan leather Interior, 206000km available for sale Certified for 6795+HST and Licensing **Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Fog Lamps
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Security
  • Security alarm system
Additional Features
  • Aux input
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Four wheel disc brakes
  • Air Bag - Driver
  • Air Bag - Passenger
  • Air Bag - Front Side Body
  • Air Bag - Front Side Head
  • Rear Pass-Through Seat
  • Vanity Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Front
  • Air Bag - Rear Side Head
  • Performance Front Tires
  • Performance Rear Tires
  • A/C Climate Control
  • Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Multi-Zone
  Woodgrain Trim
  • Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
  • Dual Shift Transmission
  • Generic Moon/Sun Roof
  • Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

