2008 Mazda MAZDA3

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 4dr Sdn Auto

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 4dr Sdn Auto

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10201302
  • VIN: JM1BK32F081851503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Mazda3 ,excellent conditions,low kilometres for the year,2 previous owners,carfax shows a minor claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tka0QQohltMy4xNL4fsKnktUiaTQjbGI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Email GC Motors

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

905-312-8999
