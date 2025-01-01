Menu
Zens Auto Sales Zens Auto Sales NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting! NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting! Price + HST + licensing Price + HST + licensing Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim! Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim! Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars! 74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5 74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5 https://zensautosales.ca/ SAFETY INCLUDED Carfax included Carfax included Financing Available Leather seats Heated seats Cruise control Air Conditioning Power locks Power mirrors Power windows Power seats Auxiliary input USB Remote key-less entry CD player

2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

181,360 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2.5L *SAFETY, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SPORT MODE*

Watch This Vehicle
12776930

2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2.5L *SAFETY, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SPORT MODE*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,360KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF52X78F146253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,360 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

Price + HST + licensing 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing Available

Leather seats
Heated seats
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Power seats
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
CD player

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class