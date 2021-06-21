Menu
2008 Nissan Rogue

237,919 KM

Details Description Features

$3,250

+ tax & licensing
$3,250

+ taxes & licensing

Zen's Auto Sales

905-962-2226

SL AWD

SL AWD

Location

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

237,919KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7486245
  • VIN: JN8AS58V28W147994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 237,919 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale

NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

plus HST plus licensing

1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim

Car-proof included

Safety included

Sunroof

AWD

Financing available

Cruise control

Heated seats

Air Conditioning

Power locks

Power steering

Power mirrors

Auxiliary input

Remote key-less entry

Power windows

CD player

Premium audio

Fog lights

Alloy wheels

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included
AWD
Aux input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

