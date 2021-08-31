Menu
2008 Nissan Versa

0 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

905-547-7700

Contact Seller
1.8 SL

1.8 SL

Location

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7996494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months. 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Cargo shade

