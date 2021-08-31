2008 Nissan Versa

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,995 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7996494

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Tire Pressure Monitor Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Cargo shade

