Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 data-path-to-node=3><strong data-path-to-node=3 data-index-in-node=0>2008 Pontiac G6 – Fully Certified with 3-Month Warranty</strong></h3><p data-path-to-node=4><strong data-path-to-node=4 data-index-in-node=0>Vehicle Overview:</strong> Looking for a dependable, road-ready sedan at an accessible price point? This 2008 Pontiac G6 is an excellent value for commuters or students. Unlike typical high-mileage listings, this vehicle has been professionally inspected and comes fully <strong data-path-to-node=4 data-index-in-node=262>Safety Certified</strong> with a <strong data-path-to-node=4 data-index-in-node=286>Warranty included</strong>. It features a <strong data-path-to-node=4 data-index-in-node=319>Clean Title</strong> and is ready for daily use.</p><p data-path-to-node=5><strong data-path-to-node=5 data-index-in-node=0>Price:</strong> $3,995 <em data-path-to-node=5 data-index-in-node=14>Plus HST and Licensing.</em></p><p data-path-to-node=6><strong data-path-to-node=6 data-index-in-node=0>Why This G6 Stands Out:</strong></p><ul data-path-to-node=7><li><p data-path-to-node=7,0,0><strong data-path-to-node=7,0,0 data-index-in-node=0>Fully Certified:</strong> This vehicle has passed a comprehensive safety inspection and is ready for the road.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=7,1,0><strong data-path-to-node=7,1,0 data-index-in-node=0>3-Month Warranty:</strong> Drive with confidence with an included <strong data-path-to-node=7,1,0 data-index-in-node=57>3-Month / Unlimited KM Powertrain Warranty</strong>.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=7,2,0><strong data-path-to-node=7,2,0 data-index-in-node=0>Clean Title:</strong> A verified clean title ensures easy insurance and registration.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=7,3,0><strong data-path-to-node=7,3,0 data-index-in-node=0>Redesigned Value:</strong> At this price point, you are getting a turn-key vehicle that has been prepared for a hassle-free ownership experience.</p></li></ul><p data-path-to-node=8><strong data-path-to-node=8 data-index-in-node=0>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-path-to-node=9><li><p data-path-to-node=9,0,0>Smooth-shifting automatic transmission.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=9,1,0>Responsive handling and comfortable interior for 5 passengers.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=9,2,0>Power windows, power locks, and keyless entry.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=9,3,0>Cold A/C and powerful heater—perfect for all seasons.</p></li></ul><p data-path-to-node=10><strong data-path-to-node=10 data-index-in-node=0>Mechanical Condition:</strong> With 205,000 km, this Pontiac has been thoroughly vetted. While it has one reported accident in its history, the car has a clean title and was repaired to meet all safety standards. It drives straight and quiet, offering a lot of car for the money.</p>

2008 Pontiac G6

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Pontiac G6

GT

Watch This Vehicle
13508945

2008 Pontiac G6

GT

Location

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5

365-737-2555

  1. 1769291316719
  2. 1769291317191
  3. 1769291317609
  4. 1769291317999
  5. 1769291318451
  6. 1769291318859
  7. 1769291319271
  8. 1769291319666
  9. 1769291320079
  10. 1769291320487
  11. 1769291320898
  12. 1769291321321
  13. 1769291321750
  14. 1769291322158
  15. 1769291322563
  16. 1769291322953
  17. 1769291323391
  18. 1769291323801
  19. 1769291324236
  20. 1769291324664
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
205,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1g2zh17n084108473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Pontiac G6 – Fully Certified with 3-Month Warranty

Vehicle Overview: Looking for a dependable, road-ready sedan at an accessible price point? This 2008 Pontiac G6 is an excellent value for commuters or students. Unlike typical high-mileage listings, this vehicle has been professionally inspected and comes fully Safety Certified with a Warranty included. It features a Clean Title and is ready for daily use.

Price: $3,995 Plus HST and Licensing.

Why This G6 Stands Out:

  • Fully Certified: This vehicle has passed a comprehensive safety inspection and is ready for the road.

  • 3-Month Warranty: Drive with confidence with an included 3-Month / Unlimited KM Powertrain Warranty.

  • Clean Title: A verified clean title ensures easy insurance and registration.

  • Redesigned Value: At this price point, you are getting a turn-key vehicle that has been prepared for a hassle-free ownership experience.

Key Features:

  • Smooth-shifting automatic transmission.

  • Responsive handling and comfortable interior for 5 passengers.

  • Power windows, power locks, and keyless entry.

  • Cold A/C and powerful heater—perfect for all seasons.

Mechanical Condition: With 205,000 km, this Pontiac has been thoroughly vetted. While it has one reported accident in its history, the car has a clean title and was repaired to meet all safety standards. It drives straight and quiet, offering a lot of car for the money.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M A Used Auto Sales

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 205,000 KM $4,249 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Acura TSX 4dr Sdn I4 Man w/Premium Pkg for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Acura TSX 4dr Sdn I4 Man w/Premium Pkg 176,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 216,000 KM SOLD

Email M A Used Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M A Used Auto Sales

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

365-737-XXXX

(click to show)

365-737-2555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M A Used Auto Sales

365-737-2555

2008 Pontiac G6