2008 Pontiac G6
GT
Location
M A Used Auto Sales
758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
365-737-2555
Certified
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Overview: Looking for a dependable, road-ready sedan at an accessible price point? This 2008 Pontiac G6 is an excellent value for commuters or students. Unlike typical high-mileage listings, this vehicle has been professionally inspected and comes fully Safety Certified with a Warranty included. It features a Clean Title and is ready for daily use.
Price: $3,995 Plus HST and Licensing.
Why This G6 Stands Out:
Fully Certified: This vehicle has passed a comprehensive safety inspection and is ready for the road.
3-Month Warranty: Drive with confidence with an included 3-Month / Unlimited KM Powertrain Warranty.
Clean Title: A verified clean title ensures easy insurance and registration.
Redesigned Value: At this price point, you are getting a turn-key vehicle that has been prepared for a hassle-free ownership experience.
Key Features:
Smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
Responsive handling and comfortable interior for 5 passengers.
Power windows, power locks, and keyless entry.
Cold A/C and powerful heater—perfect for all seasons.
Mechanical Condition: With 205,000 km, this Pontiac has been thoroughly vetted. While it has one reported accident in its history, the car has a clean title and was repaired to meet all safety standards. It drives straight and quiet, offering a lot of car for the money.
M A Used Auto Sales
