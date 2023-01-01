Menu
2008 Pontiac G6

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
GC Motors

289-700-2277

2008 Pontiac G6

2008 Pontiac G6

2dr Conv GT

2008 Pontiac G6

2dr Conv GT

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9723268
  • VIN: 1G2ZH36N484170052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Pontiac G6 Convertible 2dr GT, excellent conditions, super clean,carfax shows a minor claim in 2010,safety certification included in the price, call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=/+SmoY4XQQ0KX/xXeTYeaycM7mVT7DMM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Equalizer
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

