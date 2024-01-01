$4,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Pontiac Montana
w/1SA
2008 Pontiac Montana
w/1SA
Location
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
289-639-6755
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
189,140MI
Fair Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GMDU03118D113126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 189,140 MI
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd
2006 Kia Sportage 4dr LX V6 Auto AWD 144,630 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Tucson 4WD 4dr V6 Auto Limited 137,311 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 144,870 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Email Auto Star Sales Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-639-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Star Sales Ltd
289-639-6755
2008 Pontiac Montana