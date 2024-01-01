Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2008 Pontiac Montana w/1SA for sale in Hamilton, ON

2008 Pontiac Montana

189,140 MI

Details Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Pontiac Montana

w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Pontiac Montana

w/1SA

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1721744822
  2. 1721744822
  3. 1721744822
  4. 1721744822
  5. 1721744822
  6. 1721744822
  7. 1721744822
  8. 1721744822
  9. 1721744822
  10. 1721744822
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,140MI
Fair Condition
VIN 1GMDU03118D113126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 189,140 MI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

Used 2006 Kia Sportage 4dr LX V6 Auto AWD for sale in Hamilton, ON
2006 Kia Sportage 4dr LX V6 Auto AWD 144,630 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson 4WD 4dr V6 Auto Limited for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Hyundai Tucson 4WD 4dr V6 Auto Limited 137,311 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 144,870 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2008 Pontiac Montana