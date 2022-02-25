$7,999+ tax & licensing
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Pontiac Vibe
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
92,723KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8271477
- Stock #: 7605
- VIN: 5Y2SL65818Z417605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,723 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
