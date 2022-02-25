2008 Pontiac Vibe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 7 2 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8271477

8271477 Stock #: 7605

7605 VIN: 5Y2SL65818Z417605

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 92,723 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Tire Pressure Monitor Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.