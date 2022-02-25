Menu
2008 Pontiac Vibe

92,723 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2008 Pontiac Vibe

2008 Pontiac Vibe

2008 Pontiac Vibe

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

92,723KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8271477
  • Stock #: 7605
  • VIN: 5Y2SL65818Z417605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,723 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

