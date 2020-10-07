2008 Porsche 911

+ taxes & licensing
905-920-2311
257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3
905-920-2311
+ taxes & licensing
Note: Serious Inquiries Only, VEHICLE NOT ON SITE, Test Drives May be available by Appointment ONLY. For any technical information or any specific Questions regarding this vehicle as well as test drive Please CONTACT: 905-512-9967. This convertible Carrera 4S is an ACCIDENT FREE, a 3.8L flat 6 engine, 355 horsepower to all All Wheel Drive, 6-speed manual transmission! Black on black leather interior, 19 10-spoke wheels, Porsche Embossed Leather Seats, Carbon Fiber Hand brake, very clean Exterior and intero luxury and performance capabilities, this Porsche also features the Sport Chrono package, Bose sound system, heated front seats, adjustable rear spoiler, and more! Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM. We are alsofully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at: http://www.yaversauto.com... Read the full description on our Website at:
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3