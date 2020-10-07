Menu
2008 Porsche 911

128,000 KM

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2008 Porsche 911

2008 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S

2008 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5956581
  Stock #: 775266
  VIN: WP0CB29938S775266

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Note: Serious Inquiries Only, VEHICLE NOT ON SITE, Test Drives May be available by Appointment ONLY. For any technical information or any specific Questions regarding this vehicle as well as test drive  Please CONTACT:  905-512-9967. This convertible Carrera 4S is an ACCIDENT FREE,  a 3.8L flat 6 engine, 355 horsepower to all All Wheel Drive, 6-speed manual transmission! Black on black leather interior, 19 10-spoke wheels, Porsche Embossed Leather Seats, Carbon Fiber Hand brake, very clean Exterior and intero luxury and performance capabilities, this Porsche also features the Sport Chrono package, Bose sound system, heated front seats, adjustable rear spoiler, and more! Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability:  Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM. We are alsofully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Security alarm system
MEMORY MIRRORS
Four wheel disc brakes
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Rollover protection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Air Bag - On/Off Switch
Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

