$6,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Subaru Forester
X Wagon *AWD, HEATED LEATHER SEAT, SUNROOF,SAFETY*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,531 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Safety included
Carfax included
Accident free
Heated seats
Leather seats
Sunroof
AWD
Financing Available
Cruise Control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
CD player
Premium audio
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Security
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Zens Auto Sales
Zens Auto Sales
905-962-XXXX(click to show)
905-962-2226