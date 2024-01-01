Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2008 Toyota Corolla, available now at Auto Star Sales Ltd listed at $5995.00 plus tax and licensing. This sleek gray sedan boasts a spacious and comfortable cream interior, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, youll enjoy a smooth and effortless ride. This Corolla has seen 196,525km of road, proving its durability and dependability.</p><p>Step inside and experience the comfort of bucket seats, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel for a personalized driving experience. Stay connected with the CD player, and stay safe with the driver and passenger airbags. And with power mirrors and rear window defrost, youll be prepared for any weather condition. This Corolla is a fantastic option for those seeking a reliable and affordable vehicle with a comfortable interior and a long track record of dependability.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that will make you want to take this Corolla for a test drive:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Reliable Toyota Quality:</strong> Known for their durability and dependability, Toyota Corollas are a popular choice for good reason.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Comfortable Interior:</strong> Enjoy the generous seating space and a comfortable cream interior, perfect for both short trips and long drives.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Save money at the pump with the fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine.</li><li><strong>Power Steering & Tilt Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable driving experience with power steering and the ability to adjust the steering wheel to your preference.</li><li><strong>Rear Window Defrost:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable in any weather with the convenience of rear window defrost.</li></ol>

2008 Toyota Corolla

196,525 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle
11994459

2008 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1733559930
  2. 1733559930
  3. 1733559930
  4. 1733559930
  5. 1733559930
  6. 1733559930
  7. 1733559931
  8. 1733559931
  9. 1733559931
  10. 1733559931
  11. 1733559931
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,525KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BR32EX8C926982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2008 Toyota Corolla, available now at Auto Star Sales Ltd listed at $5995.00 plus tax and licensing. This sleek gray sedan boasts a spacious and comfortable cream interior, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and effortless ride. This Corolla has seen 196,525km of road, proving its durability and dependability.

Step inside and experience the comfort of bucket seats, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel for a personalized driving experience. Stay connected with the CD player, and stay safe with the driver and passenger airbags. And with power mirrors and rear window defrost, you'll be prepared for any weather condition. This Corolla is a fantastic option for those seeking a reliable and affordable vehicle with a comfortable interior and a long track record of dependability.

Here are 5 features that will make you want to take this Corolla for a test drive:

  1. Reliable Toyota Quality: Known for their durability and dependability, Toyota Corollas are a popular choice for good reason.
  2. Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Enjoy the generous seating space and a comfortable cream interior, perfect for both short trips and long drives.
  3. Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with the fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine.
  4. Power Steering & Tilt Steering Wheel: Enjoy a comfortable driving experience with power steering and the ability to adjust the steering wheel to your preference.
  5. Rear Window Defrost: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather with the convenience of rear window defrost.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

Used 2008 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2008 Toyota Corolla CE 196,525 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Escape FWD 4dr XLT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Ford Escape FWD 4dr XLT 138,680 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 192,960 KM $6,295 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Corolla