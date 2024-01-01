$5,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Corolla
CE
2008 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
289-639-6755
Certified
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2008 Toyota Corolla, available now at Auto Star Sales Ltd listed at $5995.00 plus tax and licensing. This sleek gray sedan boasts a spacious and comfortable cream interior, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and effortless ride. This Corolla has seen 196,525km of road, proving its durability and dependability.
Step inside and experience the comfort of bucket seats, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel for a personalized driving experience. Stay connected with the CD player, and stay safe with the driver and passenger airbags. And with power mirrors and rear window defrost, you'll be prepared for any weather condition. This Corolla is a fantastic option for those seeking a reliable and affordable vehicle with a comfortable interior and a long track record of dependability.
Here are 5 features that will make you want to take this Corolla for a test drive:
- Reliable Toyota Quality: Known for their durability and dependability, Toyota Corollas are a popular choice for good reason.
- Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Enjoy the generous seating space and a comfortable cream interior, perfect for both short trips and long drives.
- Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with the fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine.
- Power Steering & Tilt Steering Wheel: Enjoy a comfortable driving experience with power steering and the ability to adjust the steering wheel to your preference.
- Rear Window Defrost: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather with the convenience of rear window defrost.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd
Email Auto Star Sales Ltd
Auto Star Sales Ltd
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-639-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
289-639-6755