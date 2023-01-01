Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Toyota Matrix

251,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Matrix

2008 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN AUTO XR

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN AUTO XR

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1678558399
  2. 1678558402
  3. 1678558406
  4. 1678558410
  5. 1678558414
  6. 1678558418
  7. 1678558422
  8. 1678558425
  9. 1678558430
  10. 1678558434
  11. 1678558438
  12. 1678558441
  13. 1678558445
  14. 1678558449
  15. 1678558452
  16. 1678558456
  17. 1678558459
  18. 1678558463
  19. 1678558467
  20. 1678558470
  21. 1678558474
  22. 1678558477
  23. 1678558481
  24. 1678558484
  25. 1678558488
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
251,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9704962
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E68C690587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 251,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Toyota Matrix XR, 4dr Wgn Auto XR, great conditions, gas saver,2 previuos owners, clean carfax, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=pu109R6ALSNmtL6Vmqmmd1gHWWMfiaCl

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GC Motors

2007 Infiniti G35 4d...
 208,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 270,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Corolla ...
 218,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory