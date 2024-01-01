$8,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota RAV4 AWD
sport - low km - 3.5l v6 awd certified
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,741 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified | 2008 Toyota RAV4 Sport
Engine: 3.5L V6
Seats: 5
Features: Powered Sunroof, Power Side Mirrors, Roof Luggage Rack, Spoiler, Power Seat, Fog Lights, AM/FM/CD, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry
Condition: In good shape, runs and drives great
Transparent Pricing: No hidden fees—just Price + HST + Licensing
Dealership Info:
OMVIC Licensed: Buy with confidence
Trade-Ins Welcome: We accept all trade-ins
Location: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
Test Drive: By appointment only. Call/Text (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542
Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
Special Services:
100% Online Purchase: Financing and delivery available
Ontario Delivery: We deliver anywhere in Ontario
Customer Travel Program: Assistance available for those traveling to our dealership
905-975-9705