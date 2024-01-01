2008 Toyota RAV4 AWD

Menu
Certified | 2008 Toyota RAV4 Sport

Engine: 3.5L V6

Seats: 5

Features: Powered Sunroof, Power Side Mirrors, Roof Luggage Rack, Spoiler, Power Seat, Fog Lights, AM/FM/CD, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry

Condition: In good shape, runs and drives great

Transparent Pricing: No hidden fees—just Price + HST + Licensing

Dealership Info:

OMVIC Licensed: Buy with confidence

Trade-Ins Welcome: We accept all trade-ins

Location: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario

Test Drive: By appointment only. Call/Text (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542

Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com

Special Services:

100% Online Purchase: Financing and delivery available

Ontario Delivery: We deliver anywhere in Ontario

Customer Travel Program: Assistance available for those traveling to our dealership

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
174,741KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTMBK32V386038988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,741 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2008 Toyota RAV4 AWD