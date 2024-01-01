$16,995+ tax & licensing
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Toyota Sienna Limited. wheelchair van, excellent conditions ,low kilometres, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax;
Vehicle Features
