<p>2008 Toyota Sienna Limited. wheelchair van, excellent conditions ,low kilometres, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999 </p><p>click or paste here for carfax; </p>

2008 Toyota Sienna

112,000 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Sienna

5dr XLE Mobility 8-Pass FWD

2008 Toyota Sienna

5dr XLE Mobility 8-Pass FWD

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZK22C38S179020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Toyota Sienna Limited. wheelchair van, excellent conditions ,low kilometres, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999 

click or paste here for carfax; 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Sun/Moonroof

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

905-312-8999
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2008 Toyota Sienna