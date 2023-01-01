$12,900+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Yaris
BASE,ONLY 29000KM,ACCIDENT FREE,
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
29,961KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10638366
- VIN: jtdbt923281281042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 29,961 KM
Vehicle Description
only 29000km,1 owner, accident free,carfax clean, auto/ac,power options,safety included, no added fees or charges, excellent condition
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4