Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Toyota Yaris

29,961 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Yaris

2008 Toyota Yaris

BASE,ONLY 29000KM,ACCIDENT FREE,

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Yaris

BASE,ONLY 29000KM,ACCIDENT FREE,

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

  1. 1699391733
  2. 1699391735
  3. 1699391739
  4. 1699391742
  5. 1699391744
  6. 1699391748
  7. 1699391750
  8. 1699391753
  9. 1699391756
  10. 1699391759
  11. 1699391762
  12. 1699391764
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
29,961KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10638366
  • VIN: jtdbt923281281042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,961 KM

Vehicle Description

only 29000km,1 owner, accident free,carfax clean, auto/ac,power options,safety included, no added fees or charges, excellent condition

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service

2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 54,922 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Tacoma T...
 112,918 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Odyssey T...
 223,405 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic

Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

Call Dealer

905-318-XXXX

(click to show)

905-318-3353

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory