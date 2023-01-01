2008 Toyota Yaris

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 , 9 6 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10638366

10638366 VIN: jtdbt923281281042

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 29,961 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Winter Tires Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Wheel Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.