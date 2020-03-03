Menu
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

Trendline

Location

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-572-5559

Sale Price

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 174,517KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4707399
  • VIN: WVWCA71K58W313248
Exterior Colour
Navy Blue
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

NEW INVENTORY ALERT!!!

 

2008 VOLKSWAGEN 2.5 RABBIT 

 

LOW KM'S 

 

GREAT STUDENT  / COMMUTER VEHICLE

 

COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY..

 

$ 4995.00

 

 

 

 

 

DISCLAIMER:

 

The price listed above does not include HST or Licensing **

 

 

 

Once the vehicle is purchased with the additional fees listed above the new owner will receive vehicle safety certification and a valid E-TEST!

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing and or accident reports or claims history. 

 

WE ACCEPT: Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT!

 

Our business will expedite all public and private lender options to accommodate your financial needs if it is required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction & guarantee! Our family owned and operated business has been happily servicing the Hamilton, Halton, Niagara and Toronto & GTA regions for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in or require further information on this vehicle call us at 905-572-5559 or email us to schedule and appointment to view this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

