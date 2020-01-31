Menu
2009 Acura MDX

Tech Package

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 174,255KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4672137
  • Stock #: C00725
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

EXCELLENT CONDITION!!! FULLY LOADED!!!!




Rear view camera, Navigation system .....


OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!


Some Vehicles Displayed Could be available at


The new location Please call before coming 


To see the vehicle!!!!




LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!


PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!


All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!




WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID 




FINANCING IS AVAILABLE!!!!!


WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE 


IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!




ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!


And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost 


MTO Standards Certificate Included .




Carfax Reports Are Provided with every 


Vehicle at No Charge !!!




3 MONTH LUBRICO LIMITED SUPERIOR 


POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IS INCLUDED 


AT NO EXTRA CHARGE !!! 


FREE RUST PROOF UNDERCOATING 


FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!! 


SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES 


FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!




Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority 


We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure 


Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of 


Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!


More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!


Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC 


Registered !!!!!




To view our inventory please visit our website 


@ www.bestmotors.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

