2009 Acura MDX

Safety Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Fog Lamps

Child safety rear door locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Locks

Power Liftgate Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Floor mats

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Satellite Radio Seating Third Row Seat

Heated rear seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Memory Seat(s)

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

tinted windows

HID Headlights

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Security Security alarm system

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

MEMORY MIRRORS

Entertainment System

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Aux input

Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Four wheel disc brakes

Leather Seat

Active suspension

A/C REAR

Bluetooth Connection

Air Bag - Driver

Air Bag - Passenger

Air Bag - Front Side Body

Air Bag - Front Side Head

Vanity Driver Mirror

Vanity Passenger Mirror

A/C Front

Air Bag - Rear Side Head

Performance Front Tires

Performance Rear Tires

A/C Climate Control

Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror

Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror

A/C Multi-Zone

Woodgrain Trim... View all the options on our Website at:

Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support

Dual Shift Transmission

Generic Moon/Sun Roof

Moon/Sun Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.