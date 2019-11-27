2009 BMW 3 Series

Beautiful Vehicle! Clean Inside and Out! Great for all conditions! Well Maintained!
Give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! OR EMAIL US AT autostarsalesltd@gmail.com
Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.
CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.
Lubrico Warranty also Available!
Comes Certified!
- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Mirror Memory
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Trim
- Powertrain
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Additional Features
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Sun/Moonroof
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
