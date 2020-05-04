Menu
2009 BMW 323i

2009 BMW 323i

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 200,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4971135
  • Stock #: 1211
  • VIN: WBAPG73589A640620
Exterior Colour
Jet Black
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

** New arrival 2009 BMW 323i, Black on Tan Leather Interior in good condition available for sale Certified , $4995+HST and Licensing **Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down....

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Front Bucket Seats
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Aux input
  • Four wheel disc brakes
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • A/C REAR
  • Air Bag - Driver
  • Air Bag - Passenger
  • Air Bag - Front Side Body
  • Air Bag - Front Side Head
  • Rear Pass-Through Seat
  • Vanity Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Front
  • Air Bag - Rear Side Head
  • Performance Front Tires
  • Performance Rear Tires
  • A/C Climate Control
  Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Multi-Zone

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

