$5,495+ tax & licensing
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
905-312-8181
2009 Chevrolet Impala
LTZ
Location
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6
168,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9284971
- Stock #: 190482
- VIN: 2g1wu57m691190482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 168,900 KM
Vehicle Description
v6 auto air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd power windows power door locks leather heated seats alloy rims key less entry certified
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
