2009 Chevrolet Malibu in very good condition inside and out, runs and drives excellent, smooth ride, no accidents, Ontario vehicle with lots of carfax maintenance history, only 1 previous owner, comes with a fuel efficient 2.4 litre 4 cylinder engine, leather and suede interior, bluetooth hands free calling, power seats, heated seats, alloy wheels, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel radio controls, air conditioning, telescopic tilt steering, CD player and much more.



For more information call 905-547-7700 or 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Anti-Theft System

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Remote Engine Start

Proximity Key

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Quads / Captains

Split Rear Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Aluminum Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Active suspension

Premium Synthetic Seats

