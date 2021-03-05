Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chrysler Aspen

243,882 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

Contact Seller
2009 Chrysler Aspen

2009 Chrysler Aspen

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chrysler Aspen

Limited

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

  1. 6642323
  2. 6642323
  3. 6642323
  4. 6642323
  5. 6642323
  6. 6642323
  7. 6642323
  8. 6642323
  9. 6642323
  10. 6642323
  11. 6642323
  12. 6642323
  13. 6642323
  14. 6642323
  15. 6642323
  16. 6642323
  17. 6642323
  18. 6642323
  19. 6642323
  20. 6642323
  21. 6642323
  22. 6642323
Contact Seller

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

243,882KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6642323
  • Stock #: 1565
  • VIN: 1A8HW58T09F710953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1565
  • Mileage 243,882 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2009 Chrysler Aspen Limited, Loaded, Leather Seats, Back up Camera, Sunroof, Rear DVD, Heated Seats, 7 Passenger with captain Seats, Tow Package, Towing Capacity Approximately 9000LBs. The vehicle Shows its Age, Front bumper has been touched up, Has Previous Accident History but has clean title. The Powertrain is great. Full Safety, Shampoo and 3 Months Power Train Warranty Included in the Certified Price: $6495+HST. $3995+HST As is with no Safety.If you purchase as is then please see the following Disclaimer:This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday to Wednesday 10 to 6PM, Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM Appointments ONLY. We arealso fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down. . . . Read the full description on our Website at:http://www. yaversauto. com... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Third Row Seat
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Back-Up Camera
Parking Sensors
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
A/C REAR
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Woodgrain Trim... View all the options on our Website at:
Media Storage Hard-Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yaver's Auto

2013 Toyota Corolla S
 147,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Prius V ...
 142,888 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2006 Dodge Ram 1500 ST
 125,000 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic

Email Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

Call Dealer

905-920-XXXX

(click to show)

905-920-2311

Quick Links
Directions Inventory