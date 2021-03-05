+ taxes & licensing
New Arrival 2009 Chrysler Aspen Limited, Loaded, Leather Seats, Back up Camera, Sunroof, Rear DVD, Heated Seats, 7 Passenger with captain Seats, Tow Package, Towing Capacity Approximately 9000LBs. The vehicle Shows its Age, Front bumper has been touched up, Has Previous Accident History but has clean title. The Powertrain is great. Full Safety, Shampoo and 3 Months Power Train Warranty Included in the Certified Price: $6495+HST. $3995+HST As is with no Safety.If you purchase as is then please see the following Disclaimer:This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday to Wednesday 10 to 6PM, Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM Appointments ONLY. We arealso fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down. . . . Read the full description on our Website at:http://www. yaversauto. com... Read the full description on our Website at:
