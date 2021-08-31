Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chrysler Sebring

139,840 KM

Details Description Features

$4,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,250

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2009 Chrysler Sebring

2009 Chrysler Sebring

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chrysler Sebring

Touring

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,250

+ taxes & licensing

139,840KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8070460
  • VIN: 1C3LC56D69N516122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean 2009 Chrysler Sebring! Runs and Drives Excellent! Clean interior and exterior, Also has sunroof

$4250.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Lubrico Warranty also Available from 3 months up to 36 months 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

2007 Hyundai Entoura...
 115,170 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 203,550 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Santa F...
 115,170 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory