2009 Dodge Avenger

261,457 KM

Details

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rim Ram Auto Sales

647-979-3236

2009 Dodge Avenger

2009 Dodge Avenger

SXT

2009 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Location

Rim Ram Auto Sales

1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5

647-979-3236

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

261,457KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 8235141
  • VIN: 1B3LC56B39N564575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 261,457 KM

Vehicle Description

Call or text 6479793236 for a test drive 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rim Ram Auto Sales

Rim Ram Auto Sales

1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5

