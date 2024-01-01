Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE is great as a work vehicle or as a family van listed at 6295.00 plus tax and licensing fees! With its spacious interior and reliable 3.3L 6-cylinder engine, this minivan is perfect for hauling kids, groceries, and all your gear. The red exterior with a black interior gives it a stylish look, while the automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and easy driving experience.</p><p>This Grand Caravan SE has been well-maintained and comes equipped with a wide range of features, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, cruise control, power windows, and keyless entry. It also features a convenient CD player for your favorite tunes. With 192,960km on the odometer, this reliable Dodge Grand Caravan is ready for many more miles of adventures.</p><p>Come visit us at Auto Star Sales Ltd today to take this 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for a test drive. Youll be surprised how much this vehicle has to offer!</p><p>Here are five of its features:</p><ol><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> The Grand Caravan SE boasts a spacious interior, perfect for accommodating a large family or a group of friends.</li><li><strong>Reliable 3.3L 6-Cylinder Engine:</strong> With its robust engine, you can rest assured this van will handle all your transportation needs.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience with the automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Flex Fuel:</strong> This vehicle is compatible with both gasoline and E85 ethanol fuel, giving you more options at the pump.</li><li><strong>Convenient Features:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, keyless entry, and a CD player.</li></ol>

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

192,960 KM

Details Description Features

$6,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle
11936163

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1732083026
  2. 1732083026
  3. 1732083026
  4. 1732083026
  5. 1732083026
  6. 1732083026
  7. 1732083026
  8. 1732083026
  9. 1732083026
  10. 1732083026
  11. 1732083026
  12. 1732083026
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,295

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
192,960KM
Good Condition
VIN 2D8HN44E69R523772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 192,960 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE is great as a work vehicle or as a family van listed at 6295.00 plus tax and licensing fees! With its spacious interior and reliable 3.3L 6-cylinder engine, this minivan is perfect for hauling kids, groceries, and all your gear. The red exterior with a black interior gives it a stylish look, while the automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and easy driving experience.

This Grand Caravan SE has been well-maintained and comes equipped with a wide range of features, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, cruise control, power windows, and keyless entry. It also features a convenient CD player for your favorite tunes. With 192,960km on the odometer, this reliable Dodge Grand Caravan is ready for many more miles of adventures.

Come visit us at Auto Star Sales Ltd today to take this 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for a test drive. You'll be surprised how much this vehicle has to offer!

Here are five of its features:

  1. Spacious Interior: The Grand Caravan SE boasts a spacious interior, perfect for accommodating a large family or a group of friends.
  2. Reliable 3.3L 6-Cylinder Engine: With its robust engine, you can rest assured this van will handle all your transportation needs.
  3. Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience with the automatic transmission.
  4. Flex Fuel: This vehicle is compatible with both gasoline and E85 ethanol fuel, giving you more options at the pump.
  5. Convenient Features: Enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, keyless entry, and a CD player.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

Used 2012 Ford Escape FWD 4dr XLT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Ford Escape FWD 4dr XLT 138,680 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 192,960 KM $6,295 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn I4 SEL FWD for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn I4 SEL FWD 134,765 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,295

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan