$6,295+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
289-639-6755
Certified
$6,295
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 192,960 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE is great as a work vehicle or as a family van listed at 6295.00 plus tax and licensing fees! With its spacious interior and reliable 3.3L 6-cylinder engine, this minivan is perfect for hauling kids, groceries, and all your gear. The red exterior with a black interior gives it a stylish look, while the automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and easy driving experience.
This Grand Caravan SE has been well-maintained and comes equipped with a wide range of features, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, cruise control, power windows, and keyless entry. It also features a convenient CD player for your favorite tunes. With 192,960km on the odometer, this reliable Dodge Grand Caravan is ready for many more miles of adventures.
Come visit us at Auto Star Sales Ltd today to take this 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for a test drive. You'll be surprised how much this vehicle has to offer!
Here are five of its features:
- Spacious Interior: The Grand Caravan SE boasts a spacious interior, perfect for accommodating a large family or a group of friends.
- Reliable 3.3L 6-Cylinder Engine: With its robust engine, you can rest assured this van will handle all your transportation needs.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience with the automatic transmission.
- Flex Fuel: This vehicle is compatible with both gasoline and E85 ethanol fuel, giving you more options at the pump.
- Convenient Features: Enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, keyless entry, and a CD player.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd
Email Auto Star Sales Ltd
Auto Star Sales Ltd
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-639-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
289-639-6755