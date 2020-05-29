2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Fixed antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Manual front air conditioning Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Body-coloured grille Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Front Independent Suspension

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Rear door type: Liftgate

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Wheel Width: 6.5

Manual Folding Third Row Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

Seatback storage: 2

Rear spoiler: Lip

60-40 Third Row Seat

1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags

Right rear passenger door type: Sliding

Left rear passenger door type: Sliding

Fuel Type: Flexible

Clock: In-radio display

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 76 L

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Front Head Room: 1,011 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg

Overall height: 1,750 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,643 mm

Rear Head Room: 997 mm

3rd Row Head Room: 962 mm

3rd Row Leg Room: 955 mm

Rear Leg Room: 923 mm

Max cargo capacity: 3,967 L

Curb weight: 1,960 kg

Overall Length: 5,144 mm

Overall Width: 2,000 mm

Wheelbase: 3,078 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,032 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,601 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,447 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm

3rd Row Hip Room: 1,237 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Manual child safety locks

Halogen aero-composite headlights

