$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mountain Mitsubishi

905-526-4899

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE - Balance of Factory Warranty

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE - Balance of Factory Warranty

Location

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

905-526-4899

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 270,377KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5129366
  • Stock #: U0416A
  • VIN: 2D8HN44X69R655819
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New Arrival! This 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.

This van has 270,377 kms. It's blue in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.0L V6 24V MPFI SOHC engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2



Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Hamilton. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Manual front air conditioning
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Body-coloured grille
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Manual Folding Third Row Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • 60-40 Third Row Seat
  • 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
  • Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
  • Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
  • Fuel Type: Flexible
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0"
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 76 L
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,011 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg
  • Overall height: 1,750 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,643 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 997 mm
  • 3rd Row Head Room: 962 mm
  • 3rd Row Leg Room: 955 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 923 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 3,967 L
  • Curb weight: 1,960 kg
  • Overall Length: 5,144 mm
  • Overall Width: 2,000 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3,078 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,032 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,601 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,447 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm
  • 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm
  • 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,237 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mountain Mitsubishi

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

