2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

129,450 KM

$5,750

+ tax & licensing
$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

SE

SE

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

129,450KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7755777
  • VIN: 2D8HN44E19R518690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 129,450 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, Runs and Drives Great, Clean inside and out! 7 Seater with stow-n-go seats! 

$5750.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Lubrico Warranty also Available from 3 months up to 36 months 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Adjustable Pedals
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

