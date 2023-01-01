Menu
2009 Ford Edge

168,345 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

2009 Ford Edge

2009 Ford Edge

Limited *AWD, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS*

2009 Ford Edge

Limited *AWD, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

168,345KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635254
  • VIN: 2FMDK49C19BA90766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,345 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing 
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Car-proof included
Safety
Financing available
AWD
Sunroof
Heated seats 
Leather seats
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power trunk
Cruise control 
Remote key-less entry
AUX input
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Fog lights

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
