2009 Ford Edge
Limited *AWD, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9635254
- VIN: 2FMDK49C19BA90766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,345 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Car-proof included
Safety
Financing available
AWD
Sunroof
Heated seats
Leather seats
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power trunk
Cruise control
Remote key-less entry
AUX input
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Fog lights
Vehicle Features
