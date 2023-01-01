$6,495+ tax & licensing
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Zens Auto Sales
2009 Ford Edge
SE *SAFETY,1 YEAR WARRANTY ENGINE & TRANSMISSION*
Location
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
220,724KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9650857
- VIN: 2FMDK36C19BA94850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,724 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power trunk
Cruise control
Remote key-less entry
AUX input
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
