2009 Ford F-150

206,463 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

XLT

XLT

Location

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

206,463KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5662116
  • VIN: 1FTRW14859KC82004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,463 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !!!  VERY VERY CLEAN TRUCK OIL SPRAYED YEARLY  !! 2009 F150 SUPERCREW 4X4  4.6 LITRE V8 AUTOMATIC , POWER GROUP PACKAGE !! HAS BEEN LIFTED !!  MATCHING CAP ! CERTIFIED  !!  PLUS HST AND LICENCING ! COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON 905-573-9007  206,463 KMS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Collectible Auto Sales

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

